Tayo Sobola ‘Sotayo’ loses mum

It’s currently a trying moment for light skin actress, entrepreneur and producer, Tayo Sobola better known as Sotayo as she lost her mum to the cold hands of death after a brief illness.

Alhaja as the late mum is usually called was reported to have been battling an unknown before giving on Thursday May 30, 2019 and has been buried according to Muslim rite in Epe town.

It will be recall that Sotayo recently returned from Dubai after embarking on movie shoot alongside actors that Lateef Adedimeji, Afeez Owoh, No Network, and Okiki Afolayan amongst others.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the actress, may the soul of the departed rest in peace.