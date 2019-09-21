Taylor Swift, an American singer and song writer, has canceled her performance at an Australia’s Melbourne Cup, scheduled to hold on 5 November, over death of horses.

The host of the Cup, Victoria Racing Club, who announced earlier in September that Swift would headline Melbourne Cup Day, stated in an online statement on Saturday, that “a recent change to Taylor Swift’s Asian promotional tour means she will no longer be able to perform at this year’s Melbourne Cup.”

“After Swift’s performance was announced, animal rights group Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses called on Swift to cancel as part of their #NupToTheCup campaign, pointing to the deaths of numerous horses during the race,” according to the club.

On Facebook, Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses urged Swift to withdraw from the event, citing her well-documented love for cats and an event in 2013, where at least 6 horses were killed over the past 6 years,” the group wrote.

The group stated, “If Taylor Swift cares at all about other animals the way she appears to care about cats, she will cancel her show and make a strong statement that animal abuse is unacceptable.”

Taylor Swift, finally accepted to pull out from the #NupToTheCup” after several social media users, including Australian senator Mehreen Faruqi, called for Swift to pull out on Twitter.

The singer is ranked first in the Forbes Celebrity 100 (2016 and 2019), and was the youngest to be featured in the magazine’s listing of the 100 most powerful women in 2015.