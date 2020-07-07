Bauchi state government said it has granted a waiver to taxpayers in the state in order to help cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on them.

This development was made known in a press statement issued to journalists in Bauchi on Sunday by the executive chairman of the state board of internal revenue, Muazu Usman.

Usman explained that the state governor, Bala Mohammed gave the approval that enables waivers on payments of tax in the state.

According to him, some of the waivers include; extension of the deadline for submission of return of income form A by taxable persons and filing of annual returns by employers in line with personal income tax act to 31st July 2020.

Another relief, Usman said, is a waiver of penalty on late remittance of pay as you earn (PAYE) deductions on hotels, restaurants, road transport operators, private schools proprietors that were supposed to remit their dues from January to July this year.

The executive Chairman added that waivers were also granted on late payment of ground rent for 12 months effective from January 1st 2020, penalty on late payment of deed registration approved from January 2020 to December 2020.

“The implementation of presumptive tax regime on all informal sector businesses; traders, artisans, market women and other small scale businesses scheduled to commence in June 2020 is now shifted to October 2020”, Usman noted.