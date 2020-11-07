TASUED students demand justice for deceased colleague in Lagos

Some students of the Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ogun State on Friday demanded justice for Pelumi Onifade, who died in the custody of the Lagos State Taskforce.

The students, numbering 20 stormed the Lagos State Court of Arbitration, Lekki, venue of the judicial panel of inquiry on SARS abuses.

Speaking to reporters, the TASUED Student Union Government (SUG) President, Abdulazeez Soneye, said that Onifade was allegedly arrested by officers of the Lagos State Task force on October 24.

”He worked with Gboah TV, an online media platform.

He went out to cover an incident at the Ministry of Agriculture, Abattoir, Agege, Lagos.

He was found dead under mysterious circumstances a few days after his arrest.

“Due to the ASUU strike, he worked with the online media house.

He was arrested in spite of his identity card and a reflector jacket showing he was a pressman.

The task force officials, he alleged, refused to listen to pleas by his colleagues that he was with them.

”We are demanding that the head of the Lagos State Task force, Saheed Egbeyemi and the state commissioner of police be called to explain what happened to our colleague,” Soneye.

Reacting to the allegations, Egbeyemi, explained in a telephone conversation that the late Onifade’s case has been handed over to the police for investigation.

“The case is with the commissioner of police; speak with the Police public relations officer. I don’t know much about it,” he said.

But when contacted, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said he cannot comment on the matter for now.”

I cannot comment on this matter. I don’t know much about it. I will get back to you,” he said.