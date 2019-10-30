

. . . As Taskforce Awaits Directives On 7350 Impounded Motorcycles



The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce), has concluded arrangements to auction 53 vehicles, impounded for various traffic offences.

According to the agency, the 53 vehicles – 31 of which were impounded from traffic offenders already convicted by the court for driving against traffic(one-way), as well as 22 automobiles that were abandoned for over six months after their arrest- will be auctioned on a later date.

Boris Johnson says UK general election will be tough

Stating specific laws that supports the autioning, the Chairman of the Agency, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi said the owners of the abandoned vehicles have contravened the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law 2018, stating that public notice had been issued for owners of both the court forfeited and bandoned cars to identify their vehicles at the Agency’s car parks in Ikorodu & Bolade-Oshodi.

“At the expiration of the one month verification exercise the Agency shall apply to court for an order of ‘Public Auction’ where members of the public would have opportunity to buy any of these vehicles”, the Chairman said.

Egbeyemi clarified that the owners of the vehicles forfeited to the government pleaded guilty before Magistrate Omobola Salawu of the Lagos State Mobile Court at Oshodi after their arrest for driving against traffic.



He affirmed that in addition to forfeiture of the vehicles, each traffic offender was sentenced to 100 days ‘Community Service’ at any public institution.

The Chairman, however, maintained that with the State government’s zero-tolerance for violation of the law, the Agency will continue to prosecute traffic offenders until sanity is restored on our roads and law-abiding citizens are allowed to commute without being impeded by unlawful individuals.

Meanwhile, CSP Egbeyemi also confirmed that over 7350 impounded motorcycles are presently in custody of the Agency for plying restricted routes, including highways and bridges across the State.



He stated that the Agency is awaiting further directives from the government in respect of the impounded motorcycles, disclosing that the motorcyclists were apprehended around Agege, Pen-Cinema, Apapa, Ikorodu, Mile 2, Obalende, Oyingbo, 2nd Rainbow, Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Ojota, Maryland, Yaba, Oshodi, Ikorodu Road, Apongbon, Ikeja and Iyana-Ipaja.