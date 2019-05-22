Taskforce on illegal refineries, oil bunkering destroys 50 boats

Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

The 19 Battalion of the Nigeria Army in Koko Town, Delta state says it has destroyed 50 boats laden with crude oil illegal discharged at Ekenhuan community in Edo state.

Leader of the military team, Maj. Yakubu Kachaallah, who confirmed that the military acted on intelligence gathering within Koko to ensure that the illegality was not accomplished, said “we got wind of the illegality that the impending crude heist taking place at the Jones creek and acting on the intelligence, we got hold of the 50 boats and immediately set them on fire, while the owners fled for fear of arrest.

“Men and officers of the battalion are working relentless to ensure that perpetrators of illegal refineries are brought to book.”

Maj. Kachaallah disclosed that officers of the military intelligence have been on patrol in the creeks, especially in Egbema Kingdom, including Oporozua and other part of Warri South West Local Government Area, adding that neighbouring communities over the years have suffered untold hardship as a result of the havoc wreaked by these illegal oil bunkers and refinery operators.

He however, warned that the taskforce will continue to as a matter of importance carry out routine patrols in suspicious areas where illegality are being perfected, adding that over 120 boats laden with stolen crude oil have been destroyed in the past nine months in the creeks.

While expressing worry over the increasing rate of such illegality, the commandant assured that the military will do it best to make illegal bunkering history in the oil industry.