Members of the taskforce on human trafficking on Tuesday arrested three suspected traffickers in Asaba, the Delta state capital and its environs while acting on credible intelligence.

Chairman of the taskforce, Peter Mrakpor, who also is the attorney general and commissioner for justice, confirmed that the suspects were nabbed in their attempt to convey six unsuspecting females from Issele Uku and Ogwashi Uku communities abroad for alleged prostitution, adding that the suspects were being interrogated by the police.

It was gathered that the deal was leaked to a member of the taskforce (name withheld) when the suspected traffickers allegedly refused to settle their agents who then informed the taskforce member.

Mrakpor, who refused to disclose the identity of the suspects, however, assured Deltans of the taskforce’s commitment towards ensuring that the state is completely rid of human trafficking and its agents

Meanwhile, the taskforce on human trafficking and illegal migration is being courted by foreign partners as the Grand Explorer Production Studio of Russia and Dublin seeks its collaboration.

The director of GEP, Debbie Ghana, who led her Nigerian partners on a courtesy visit on the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Peter Mrakpor on Tuesday, said his team which is partnering with the Dublin Justice Department is already collaborating with NAPTIP and other relevant government agencies in Nigeria to tackle the human trafficking scourge.

Debbie, who disclosed that her organization produced the Osahor movie premiere that captured the experiences of a young Nigerian girl trafficked to Dublin, hinted that her group plans to take their advocacy visit to all the states of the federation to drum up grassroots support against human trafficking and illegal migration.

She said that the visit is to partner the state government in the fight against human trafficking in the state.

Responding, the commissioner expressed delight at the visit, saying that the taskforce is ready to collaborate with her team and other inter -government agencies and organizations to create awareness on human trafficking.