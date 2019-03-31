Task force to crush 2, 500 impounded motorcycles in Lagos

Chioma Joseph, Lagos

The Lagos state task force says it is set to crush over 2, 500 motorcycles impounded by the agency between January and March this year.

Chairman of the agency, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, disclosed this in a press statement released on Sunday.

Egbeyemi said the agency had also impounded 109 motorcycles operating on restricted routes around Oshodi-Apapa Expressway during a raid, adding that

the raid was carried out after several warnings to the commercial motorcyclists.

The task force chairman who led the team on the enforcement operation, said the agency had received complaints about the criminal activities perpetrated by some of the motorcyclists especially around Second Rainbow.

“Several warnings were issued to motorcyclists to desist from operating on restricted routes, particularly highways and bridges across the state. The warnings followed series of complaints received from the public on illegal and criminal activities perpetuated by these motorcyclists.

“While some of them harass innocent members of the public at various bus-stops, others engage in dispossessing their passengers of valuables such as phones, jewelries and bags. We also did not spare motorists who drove through one way,” he stated.

The chairman further stated that a total clampdown on the illegal activities of motorcyclists on restricted routes would now be vigorously sustained on daily basis with the full support of divisional police officers and area commanders across the state.

Egbeyemi also warned dispatch riders using power bikes to desist from engaging in illegal commercial activities as anyone caught violating the state traffic laws would be prosecuted.

He urged various motorcycle associations across the state to educate their members on all 475 restricted routes and the life threatening dangers surrounding plying highways and bridges.