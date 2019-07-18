By Chioma Joseph, Lagos

The Lagos state task force has issued a seven -day removal notice to all owners of illegal structures along the Badagry Expressway.

Chairman of the Agency, Olayinka Egbeyemi, who stated this in a press statement issued on Wednesday, warned owners of illegal structures and traders at different spots to immediately vacate all road setbacks and walkways on or before July 23.

Egbeyemi, a chief superintendent of police stated that the removal notice became imperative in preparation for the commencement of road works to be embarked upon along that corridor and to dislodge criminal elements who on a daily basis, rob motorists, including innocent members of the public of their valuables.

Said the task force chairman “It is an eye-sore, seeing owners of these illegal structures, iron benders, fruit sellers, pepper sellers, ram sellers, furniture makers and food vendors from Eric Moore down to the trade fair complex indiscriminately dumping their refuse and used materials on road set-backs, walk-ways and canals, thereby causing serious flood to the entire axis whenever it rains.

“They must remove their illegal structures, shanties, kiosks and containerised shops on or before Tuesday.’’