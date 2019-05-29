Taraba transition committee tasks Ishaku on security

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

By Okerafor Athanatius, Jalingo

The Taraba State Transition Committee has charged Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku to invest heavily on security as he commences his second tenure in office

The Chairman of the Committee, Ambassador Idris Waziri who stated this in Jalingo noted that security of lives and property of the people of the state should be taken with utmost importance.

Amb. Waziri revealed that the Committee were able to access the Governor’s achievements in the last four years and recommended that there are areas that need improvements and attention.

Such areas according to him, were on the sectors of security, agriculture,education and technology, saying all were for the good of the state.

He further disclosed that agricultural sector alone has employed over 80 percent of the population of the state, so the Committee were of the view that investment in the agriculture sector will boost the economy of the State.

“The State needs improvement in education and technology to be able to keep abreast with the challenges civilization and technological advancements.”

While calling on Tarabans to rally round Governor Ishaku to serve them better, Amb. Waziri said the elections were over and finally gone with all its hazards.

He however, charged all to eschew bitterness and not indulge in acts inimical to the development of the State.

“We must say no to violence and never again shall we take arms against one another. We must not because of our personal ambitions bring violence in the state.”