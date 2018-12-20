Taraba Specialist Hospital management hails rehabilitation centre

The Management of the Taraba State Specialist Hospital, Jalingo has described the Citing and Establishment of a Rehabilitation Centre on Drug Abuse at the State Specialist Hospital by the wife of the Governor, Barrister Anna Darius Ishaku as a welcomed development. The Medical Director (MD), of the Hospital, Dr. Alex Maiangwa, who stated this while answering questions from newsmen shortly after the foundation laying ceremony of the Centre by Governor Ishaku said the Centre will impact positively on the citizenry and help the Hospital improve on its services. The MD said, the scourge of drug abuse and other illicit drugs among the Youths in the State is in the increase noting that the Centre will in no small means help in the rehabilitation and treatment of the victims and giving hope to the hopeless. Rating Governor Ishaku for the past three years in the Health Sector, the Medical Director disclosed, “Considering the performances of the Governor in the Health Sector, I will rate him 10/10, Excellent or 100%. “We, who are Professionals in the Health sector have felt his impact”. Dr. Maiangwa added that there was a three days medical outreach where according to him, the Governor contributed immensely by creating an enabling environment where victims of various ailments were treated free of charge. “You can see some of those buildings behind there, we need more money for drugs, we need more money for capital projects. “It is still the normal issues but we thank His Excellency, he has really been doing his best”, he added. Daily Times reports that Governor Ishaku pledged to support the Centre with the sum of N100 million. The Governor, who spoke during the foundation laying ceremony, revealed that the spate of drugs and other related banned substances is having a devastating effect on the youths and vulnerable in the state. He assured that his administration will do the needful in curbing the menace.