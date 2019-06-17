Taraba senator expresses fear over Senate dominated by ex- governors

An All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator from Taraba State, Senator Yusuf Abubakar has expressed concerns over the influx of former governors into the Nigerian Senate.

The federal lawmaker is of the opinion that the former governors may form an association in the red chambers

There are over 20 former governors in the Nigerian Senate at the moment

The lawmaker, who is representing Taraba Central Senatorial District in the upper chamber of the National Assembly, expressed his concerns in an interview with a national newspaper.

He, however, said there is nothing wrong in tapping from the experience of the former governors after their reign in the states.

His words: “In the 8th session, we had 21 governors, though some have gone, more have come to the Senate.

“The reality is that people go into governorship elections at a very tender age, so by the time they finished their two terms, they are still strong and active.

“It is also natural that they share their wealth of experience with others. Nigeria needs to tap from their experience and if the law permits them, then there is no problem.

“The only fear is that, they might want to form an association within the chamber that will insist things must go their way.”

Responding to a question on the insinuations that Senate president, Senator Ahmad Lawan will turn the Senate into a rubber stamp for the executive, Senator Yusuf dismissed such thoughts.

According to him, “the Senate President was zoned to the North-East and it was agreed by all that if anybody will be considered, it should be Senator Ahmad Lawan.

“So, the senators went to meet the party, which zoned the seat to the North-East and they told us that, they had decided on Lawan as the Senate president. So, it is not an imposition or autocratic thing that was imposed on us. The people asked for it and it was given to them.

“In a presidential system of government, the executive and legislature must work together. It’s the members that asked Mr. President to please support them in endorsing Lawan as Senate President.

It cannot be a rubber stamp leadership but a cordial working relationship that will exist between the executive and the Senate.”