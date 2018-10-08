Taraba PDP primaries: Bwacha, Shawulu, Anderifun & Ajiya emerge candidates

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Primary Elections held across the Country was keenly contested in some Local Governments under Taraba South as reported by our Correspondent.

Daily Times first point of call was Wukari Township Stadium, venue for the Southern Taraba Senatorial primary election, where the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, representing Taraba South at the National Assembly, won the election.

Declaring the result, the Returning Officer, Alh Modibbo Mohammed said Senator Bwacha polled a total number of 539 votes to defeat his immediate contender, Dr. Jesse Adi Ashumate who got 73 votes.

Our Correspondent who monitored the exercise reports that the election drew Delegates from the five LGAs of Ussa, Donga, Takum, Wukari, Ibi and Yangtu Special Development Area that make up the Zone.

Similarly, at Takum Local Government Secretariat, Hon. Rimam Shawulu, sitting member representing Takum, Donga, Ussa and Yangtu Special Development Area at the Federal House of Representatives won the PDP Primary Election.

Our Reporter who was at the Local Government Secretariat, Takum gathered that Shawulu scored a total number of 217 votes to defeat his rival, Dr. Mark Bako Useni who got 180 votes.

Both Senator Bwacha and Hon. Shawulu told newsmen during interviews that they were confident of victory in 2019 because Taraba State is a PDP State.

The State Constituency Primary Election in Ussa saw the return of the incumbent member, Hon. Habilla Timothy Anderifun as PDP flagbearer for 2019 elections.

Anderifun’s victory was based on consensus as a result of agreement between him and the other Contenders who agreed to step down for him.

Takum Local Government Secretariat again was the venue for PDP primary election for Takum 1 State Assembly polls where the incumbent member, Hon. Ajiya Garba scored 47 votes to emerge as winner while his immediate contender, Terhemba Samuel got 10 votes.

During interviews, Habilla Timothy, winner of Ussa Constituency election, described the cooperation by the three Contenders as a sign of victory for PDP in the area. He assured working together with them for a smooth and successful poll in 2019.

In the same vein, Ajiya Garba, Takum 1 State Constituency winner called on his other rivals who lost the election to join hands with him for them to win the 2019 polls.