Taraba NUJ holds delegates’ conference Shafe tasks incoming exco on existing legacy

By Okerafor Athanatius

As Taraba State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) holds State Delegates Conference Saturday, the outgoing Chairman Jovita Shafe has tasked the incoming leadership on the need to build on the legacy already laid by his administration.

Shafe, who spoke to newsmen shortly after commissioning the renovated NUJ Press Centre in Jalingo, said what incapacitated the outgoing exco was access to funds.

“But we have been able to lay something for them to build on. They can have access to resources at the end of every month.

“They have a Conference Hall they can lease, there are fully air-conditioned rooms, restaurant and many other facilities that can bring revenue to the union.”

Speaking on the cost implications and sources of revenue that fast tracked the renovation of the dilapidated Press Centre, Jovita Shafe said his exco celebrated a Press Week and launched an Appeal Fund some time ago.

According to him, the sum of N2.3m was generated, although many people made pledges that were not redeemed.

“That did not stop us from forging ahead but we made progress and the progress we made is reflected in what is happening today.”

He added: “This is proof that we came with a promise to turn things around.”

Daily Times gathered that the 2020 Taraba NUJ Delegates Conference will proceed into the election of two outgoing excos, the Vice Chairman, David Nya and the Secretary, Mrs. Lydia Wilson who are the only two contestants vying for the position of Chairman of the state council.

Both contestants came from the State Radio Chapel (TSBS) of NUJ.