.Says anything short of getting justice amounts to conspiracy

Anything short of getting justice in the killing of Inspector Mark Ediale, who was killed by soldiers in Taraba State, will amount to conspiracy on the part of the Nigerian Army who carried out the act, a representative of the Ediale family has said.

Addressing journalists in Abuja ion Wednesday, Andrew Ediale, who spoke on behalf of the family, also called for an independent investigation into the murder.

The family, who described the late Ediale as the breadwinner of the family, said his death has shattered the hopes of his entire family.

He said if the laws fail to do the needful, the family would see the whole scenario as an act of conspiracy, adding that “that must not happen. We the family of the deceased, demand justice to the full extent of the law. Anything short of this is a mockery of our democracy and the laws of the land.”

Andrew also said that the press conference is aimed at drawing the attention of international bodies, well meaning- Nigerians and the international community to the gruesome murder and inglorious killing of Inspector Ediale in the course of his official duties.

“We vehemently, speak against the perpetrators of this heinous act, the operatives which is the Nigerian Army and we demand a very thorough investigation not only by the Nigerian community, but the international and an independent body as well so that justice should be truly served.

“The reason we called this conference is for justice to be served; there is no other reason, there is no other purpose. The same army that is charged with the responsibility of protecting the citizens of this country happens to be the same perpetrators at the helm of this heinous and barbaric act.

“Our question is; who are the soldiers working for? Whose side are they on? And on whose pay roll are these military personnel? These and many more questions we demand answers to.

“Why was the kingpin kidnapper released? They had done their job of apprehending the kidnapper and were on their way back to Abuja, when army operatives unleashed barrages of gunshots that cut short their lives. We demand to know why and why the kidnapper was released.

“And the efforts of the gallant police officers were not only compromised, their lives were equally cut short. This is an outrage and we demand justice.

“The action has not only undermined the integrity of the law of the land, but has brought grief to the family members of the deceased officers. They were on active duty and Inspector Ediale, my younger brother and others swore to protect this country.

“His wife is now a widow. His daughter has been rendered fatherless and the family is grieving, shattered by this inglorious act. This is an outrage; it must no longer go under. We, therefore, demand that the culprits be brought to justice as the international body is watching.

“We demand this; again, this is the reason why this press briefing is being called. Nothing will be swept under the carpet. We demand justice; whoever the perpetrators may be, we want them to be brought to the full extent of the law of the land.’’