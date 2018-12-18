Taraba CAN holds leadership seminar for Christian leaders

The Taraba State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has organised a Seminar on Transformational Leadership for Christian Leaders and Training of Election Observers to cover the 2019 general elections across the State. Speaking at the ceremony held yesterday at the Secretariat of CAN in Jalingo, the State CAN Chairman, Rev. (Dr.) Innocent Solomon said the decision to organise the Seminar was informed on the need for Believers to understand their roles as it concerns the development of the Society. He said the Seminar was geared towards sensitising Christian leaders to embark on training of credible future leaders that will lead the State and the Country. Rev. Solomon further expressed dismay over what he described as care free attitude of the Body of Christ to transform the Society positively. He however, called on Christian Clerics and Pastors to be mindful of the banner of Christ they are carrying as they encounter with Politicians this political period. He also urged the Participants to carry the Campaign to the grassroots. In his remarks, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abel Peter Diah lauded CAN leadership for organising the Seminar. Abel Diah, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Evangelist Philip Munlip stated that the programme was timely noting that it came at the right time when the Country was preparing for general elections. Mr. Speaker went ahead to call on the Politicians to play the game according to the laid down rules. Our Correspondent gathers that Seminar was climaxed with Paper Presentations; Developing Leaders for Influence by Prof. Vincent Anigbogu – Director General Institute for National Transformation, Protocol in the Church by Evang. Philip Munlip, Chief of Staff to Taraba State Assembly and the Power of Organization by Prof. Vincent Aniogbu, Director General, Institute for National Transformation.