Taraba CAN holds inter denominational thanksgiving service for Nigeria

The Taraba State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Sunday, held an Interdenominational Thanksgiving Service in commemoration of Nigeria 58th Independent anniversary.

The Service, with the Theme, “Taraba Christians, wake up from your slumber”, was held at CAN Secretariat, Jalingo.

In his remarks, the Acting Chairman, CAN in Taraba State Snr. Apostle John Aina said, there is the need for Nigerians, especially Christians to give thanks to God for Nigeria at 58.

“Nigeria at 58, there is the need to give thanks to God for He says, in every situation, give Him thanks”,

The Acting Chairman however, frowned at the spate of incessant killings of innocent Nigerians, especially Christians in some parts of the Country.

He said, it is the reason why Taraba CAN is calling on prayer less and sleeping Christians to wake up from their sleep and slumber, watch and pray.

The man of God added that the challenges confronting Christians can only be overcome only by total belief in God coupled with effective prayers and supplication.

In his short exhortation, the Guest Speaker, Rev. David Ibi Ph.D admonished believers in the State to be conversant with the fact that some Christians in the Country are sleeping and will need to wake up while those that are awake and are struggling to remain awake should be awake and stand firm.

The Clergy, who tagged his message, “The Nigerian Christians must wake up or remain awake in such a time, took his text from Romans, chapter 13:11-14.

He said Christians slumbering, must wake up, put aside the works of darkness, put on the Christian uniform which he described as the armour of light and must have the ultimate strength to withstand the evil days.

“The Christian leaders that are compromising should see the need to emulate the likes of Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, Bishop David Oyedepo, Apostle Johnson Suleiman, Pastor Paul Enenche and many more to demand the freedom of the Church in Nigeria”, he added