Worried by the high rate of kidnapping and other criminal activities that have become the order of the day in Jalingo and other parts of Taraba state, the state lawmakers have said that the menace is attributable to inadequate security personnel across the state.

The lawmakers made their position known through a communiqué issued to journalists at the end of a security meeting held Wednesday at the state assembly complex in Jalingo.

Our correspondent gathered that the communiqué was signed by the Speaker of the Assembly, Abel Peter Diah.

The communiqué further revealed that the security meeting held behind closed doors was between the legislators and security chiefs in the state.

According to the communiqué, the meeting lamented the inadequate security personnel charged with the responsibility of tackling security challenges across the state.

It further decried the incessant ethnic and religious crisis in some parts of the state that the security agencies ought to have nipped in the bud before they escalated beyond control.

The meeting also agreed to explore the need for the state government to urgently attend to the logistic needs of security agencies for effective policing of the state.

“That despite the fact that Taraba state is the most peaceful state in the North East sub-region, the rate of kidnapping in the state calls for more effective surveillance by the security organizations to completely reduce the menace,” the communiqué stated.

While calling for synergy between the security and other voluntary agencies in the state, the meeting emphasized the need for the state to procure a tracker and other necessary machineries and equipments needed to combat criminality in the state.