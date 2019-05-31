Taraba 9th assembly resumes June 3

Governor Darius Ishaku on Thursday dissolved the Taraba state House of Assembly and slated June 3 for the commencement of the 9thassembly.

The assembly was dissolved via a letter from the governor which was read at the last plenary of the assembly by the out-going Speaker, Peter Diah and adopted by members.

The speaker in his valedictory speech, lauded his colleagues for their tenacity, which he noted engendered a good working relationship with other arms of government.

“I can proudly say that our legislation in the past four years have benefitted the good people of Taraba. Moreover, I must commend the members of the House for the good working relationship we had with the executive, judiciary and among ourselves,” he said.

Diah also remembered the former member representing Takum 1 sate constituency, Hosea Ibi, who was kidnapped and later killed by his abductors as well as the former member representing Ardo Kola state constituency, Emmanuel Dame, who also died in the course of the four-year tenure.

The outgoing members during the valedictory sitting took turns to eulogise their deceased colleagues and prayed God to continue to comfort their families.