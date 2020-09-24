Tanker Explosion: Gov Bello declares two-day mourning

The Government of Kogi State has declared a two-day mourning in honor of the victims of the Felele tanker explosion on Wednesday, September 23.

The state government said this in a statement issued on Thursday by the Kogi Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo.

Most of the victims of the tanker explosion, which occurred in the Felele area of Lokoja, along the Lokoja/Abuja Highway were schoolchildren and students of the state-owned polytechnic.

Daily Times gathered that the explosion claimed 23 lives.

Fanwo said, “The people are the State. Therefore, the primary responsibility of the Government is to ensure the safety and well-being of the Kogi people.

“As a result of the importance placed on the lives of our people, the government has declared a two-day state mourning to honor the departed souls.

“In this time of grief, we urge the people to be deep in sober reflection and stand together for one another to pull out of the agonizing loss.

“Government wishes to reiterate her call on road users to act responsibly in order to avert unfortunate situations that simple care and caution could have averted. Full investigations will also be carried out to determine the cause of the painful incident.

“The Kogi State Government wishes to assure families that lost loved ones and those whose houses were affected of support at this trying moment.

“We also call on relevant Federal Government agencies to provide relief materials to support what the State Government shall be providing.

“Our hearts are with the affected families. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.”