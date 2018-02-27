Tango With me!! More than just an emotional film, a movie with a difference

When your greatest happiness in a short while turned to your biggest nightmare, what do you do?

Every woman’s dream is to lose her virginity to the one she loves on her wedding night but this was different for Lola (Genevieve Nnaji) who got raped on her wedding night by an armed robber. That night of endless tears became the beginning of disagreement, pain, sorrow, sadness, cheat and heartbreak.

Lola finds it difficult to have sex with her husband due to her wounded emotional mind which starts to cripple her destiny and marriage. She and her husband become victims of their own overconfidence, leaving them feeling in secured, rejected, experiencing self doubt and having negative feelings about themselves.

Lola is a Yoruba girl who falls in love with an Igbo man, Uzor Dike (Benjamin Joseph). Her parents are not in support of their courtship but they eventually got married due to the love they proclaim to have for each other.

Lola is left to carry her cross on her own after facing the greatest challenge of her life making her the shadow of herself. Even when everything seems to be crumbling down for these two, not even the help of their psychologist seems to be making things better for the both of them but they come to realize how love over lasts all tribulations. They decide to make their marriage work and fix loosened parts of their marriage, leaving their past behind them and living in the future. It takes two to tango.

Shot on celluloid, Tango with me is not just a regular Nollywood movie; unlike other movie, it is absolutely realistic and able to carry its audience along right from the beginning to the climax. It is also important to note that the movie was nominated for 5 awards at the7th edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards.

Mahmood Ali-Balogun’s Tango with me parades the brightest and biggest of the film industry which includes Genevieve Nnaji, Joseph Benjamin, Tina Mba, Ahmed Yerima, Joke Silva, Bimbo Manuel, Bimbo Akintola, Kate Henshaw, and Sade Alder-Hayes

The movie deployed the use of imaginative filming language in his expression of ideas from the several camera tricks, lightning, costumes, great dialogue and proper props.

In all, Tango with Me which is in memory of late pastor Bimbo Odukoya holds lofty the light that the movie was shot to make a difference in Nollywood. Filmmaking in Nigeria has been offered a new grand niche with the global appeal of Tango with Me.

In times of cinematic effects and use of standard equipment, it’s a 9\10.

Initial release: 2010

Running Time: 110 minutes

Screenplay: Femi Kayode

Director: Mahmood Ali-Balogun

Budget: N100Million