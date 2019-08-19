Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state has described former military President, retired Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, as a patriotic Nigerian and a leader who served the country meritoriously.

He said this when he and Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger state, visited IBB at the UpHill Mansion to felicitate with him on his 78th birthday in Minna on Monday.

Gov. Tambuwal described the former military President as a “statesman and a leader who touched many lives with many programmes.

“I am here to identify with him on his birthday and to pray to almighty Allah to continue to grant him good health to continue with the services to the country.”

He noted that the programmes initiated by Babangida if sustained, would address some of the challenges facing the country today.

“His programmes on National Directorate of Employment (NDE), nomadic education, Community and Peoples Bank and a lot more addressed some of the deep root causes of what we see as challenges.

“These programmes if followed up and sustained will reduce the challenges of insecurity, youth unemployment and job creation,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that IBB, who was born August 17, 1941, was the military President of Nigeria between August 27, 1985 and August 26, 1993.

He previously served as the Chief of Army Staff from January 1984 to August 1985. (NAN)