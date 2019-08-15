Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has called on the leadership and members of the National Assembly to consider electoral reforms and constitutional amendment.

“As a matter of urgency NASS should consider starting the process of electoral reforms and constitutional amendments in the interest of the nation,” Tambuwal pleaded.

The governor made the plea on Wednesday in Sokoto when he received the EU Ambassador and Head of delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ketil Karsen, who visited him in Government House Sokoto.

Tambuwal said that the process would no doubt ensure that all the new innovations introduced in the current electoral process were captured constitutionally.

The governor further said that the process would give legal framework that would go along in strengthening and deepening the nation’s democracy.

Amb. Karsen said he had come to dialogue with Tambuwal on various issues including security situation in the North West part of Nigeria.

He said that during their discussions, Gov. Tambuwal informed him of the efforts being made by the governors of the zone to curtail the menace of banditry and insecurity.

Karsen explained that peace effort provided opportunity for development pointing out that their discussions also focused on development challenges in Sokoto state and future support of EU to the state.

The ambassador further said that they also discussed the need for early reform of the electoral act with discussions centered on how to deepen and consolidate the nation’s democracy.

He further said their discussions focused on general health, education, environment, women and gender streamlining among others.