TAM congratulates Sanwo-Olu, tasks him on reviving abandoned projects

The Achievers Movement has congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Lagos State for the 2019 election, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu for his emergence at the party’s primary election in the state.

Speaking to The Daily Times recently, the President of the group, Mr. Anthony Chidi Eze said that TAM is happy with the emergence of Sanwo-Olu as the APC governorship candidate in Lagos State.

“We are using this medium to congratulate Sanwo Olu over his emergence as the APC candidate for next year’s general election. But we are also using this medium to plead with him to emulate all the good things his predecessor cannot manage for Lagosians.

We are not going to name any, there are many of them, but we believe Sanwo-Olu will perform to Lagosian’s expectations.”

Another member of the group, lrewole Kazeem on his part assured that the youths will give adequate corporation to the government by ensuring continuity in all local governments in the state, urging Sanwo-Olu to look at major abandoned developmental projects in the state such as the PSP reorganised project which the outgoing governor abandoned.

“We also believe that the issue of Land Use Charge and welfare of common citizens will be well handled by the incoming governor, Sanwo-Olu,: he said.

On his part, Bamidele Tomori bemoaned the increase in Toll fees and property tax, abandonment of Lagos health care plan, traffic gridlock in Lagos roads, dilapidated infrastructures, Badagry Express Way, the light rail project, School projects, Agriculture’s/Housing projects Holiday Jobs depending on their competency.

At the briefing were other members of The Achievement Movement including David Oriyomi, Sunday Akinwande, Shekoni Abiodun kafayat, Hon. Fatai Mutiu, Hon. Gafar Abolore Olonisakin, among others.