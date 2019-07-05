Ladesope Ladelokun

Dutch technology startup, Talk360, has partnered with mobile top-up platform Ding, in a venture that will make the former available at thousands of retail stores worldwide.

The firm in a document sent to The Daily Times stated that an expansion of this size brings Talk360’s presence to over a million retail outlets in the world.

Hans Osnabrugge, CEO Talk360, stated: “This is an important step for us in our goal to make relevant technology accessible to everyone. Customers all over the world can now top up Talk360 call credit online via Ding.com, and offline in the retail stores.”

To kick off the partnership with Ding, a significant marketing campaign went underway in Paris this week, launching over 300 retail shops. Each outlet advertised Talk360 by using the specially created Talk360 and Ding promotional material and street agents promoted awareness on the benefits customers stand to gain from this partnership.

Declan Burke, Business Development Head, Ding, Europe & Africa: “Ding is about helping the diaspora to stay connected and support their families and this partnership represents an opportunity to do just that.

The addition of Talk360 will help our customers to stay connected with family and friends when they are far from home, and we are happy to be part of the journey to help them do that.”

The partnership is the start of a global collaboration between two companies that already have large footprints in the technology world.

“We believe that reliable communication and digital services should be affordable and accessible to everyone. By expanding the number of points of sale with Ding’s retail stores, our call-app will be accessible to a whole new group of people.

From now on, that group will be able to use Talk360 to make international calls to stay in touch with family and friends all over the world”, Hans Osnabrugge said.