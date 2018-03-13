Taking Care of Your Under Arm

It is not annoying when you walk towards a person or you’re sitting beside somebody in a bus or on a bike with another person and the person has a certain odor coming from him or her? Yes. It can get pretty irritating. According to findings, it has been noticed that a lot of us pay little or no attention to the armpit, probably because it is located in a place where it is not noticeable for some individuals.

However, the underarm or armpit needs proper care and attention just as much as everybody part of our body. Putting in a little bit of effort will make you a whole lot more comfortable even when you go sleeveless, in public transport, or on a date. We see a lot of people going around with stains and maps on their shirts because of their armpits, this is quite embarrassing. Also, some people find it difficult to go sleeveless or raise their hands in public places because they have a dark, bushy and unkempt underarm.

The same way you give proper care to your face, teeth, hair, and other parts of your body, you should also be able to give the same attention to your underarm. So today, we took it upon ourselves to share with you certain ways of taking care of your under arm.

Here are some methods to care for your underarm:

Shave it regularly

This is one very important method using in caring for the armpit, a lot of people use this method because it turns out to be the easiest and the fastest. Shaving does not take time like most of the other methods would. All you need do is apply shaving cream, make use of a sharp razor or preferably a shaving stick in order to avoid getting injured by the sharp razor, and shave it or rinse off with warm water, that’s all and you’re done. You can use this method before leaving the house for work so that you don’t end up with a dirt patch on your shirt or, before you go to bed at night so that when the morning comes, you don’t have to shave. Either ways, you could shave your under arm and you should shave your underarm.

Waxing Waxing is also another method some people use in taking care of the armpits. It is a form of semi-permanent hair removal which removes the hair from the root. When an individual uses the waxing method, new hair will not grow back in the previously waxed area for four to six weeks although, some people will start to see regrowth in only a week due to some of their hair being on a different human hair growth cycle. This method is mostly used by the ladies. They rather wax their under arm rather than spend time almost every week to shave the hair off. Nonetheless, it is another method of taking care of your under arm.

Electrolysis

Electrolysis is a method of removing individual hairs from the face or body. Today’s medical electrolysis devices destroy the growth center of the hair with chemical or heat energy. After a very fine probe is inserted into the hair follicle, the hair is tweezers. Electrolysis is a permanent hair removing method. Before doing this, it is advisable that you consult a beautician and let your skin be tested. The hair on the armpit can be removed permanently. However this does not guarantee that you’ll never see any hair where you got treated for the rest of your life.

Applying shaving creams

When using this particular method, you don’t need any razor. You just need to wait for the recommended time on the cream. And mostly, it falls between 3-10minutes. You then use the scapular that comes with the cream to take the cream off; the hair comes off with it. You also have to rinse with warm water. This method is easier to use when you are about to have an evening bath. Not before you leave the house in the morning. Reason being that your body would need fresh air after undergoing this procedure and you would not have to apply deodorant after because you would be going to bed.

Laser If you’re not happy with shaving, electrolysis, or waxing to remove your under arm air, laser hair removal might be an option for you to consider. Laser hair removal is more than just “zapping” unwanted hair. It is a medical procedure that requires training to perform and carries potential risks. Before getting laser hair removal, you should thoroughly check the credentials of the doctor or technician performing the procedure. Although it is expensive, about 6-10 sessions of laser hair removal will leave your underarms feeling baby soft. You should also go for a consultation before carrying this out. And if you are planning on undergoing laser hair removal, you should limit plucking, waxing and electrolysis for six week before treatment. This is because the laser targets the hairs’ roots, which are temporarily removed by waxing or plucking.

Taking proper care of the armpit will make you feel comfortable, help you keep and maintain relationships because it takes care of any odor that emits from your body and will contribute to your healthy living.

Mutiat Alli