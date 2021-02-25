Take more youths in – Christian youths laud Buhari on new EFCC boss

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The National Youth Leader, Congress of Northern Nigeria Christians (CNNC), Engr Daniel Kadzai, has described the appointment of Abdulrasheed Bawa as the new Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as a new way of President Mohammedu Buhari to engage youths in piloting the affairs of the country.

Kadzai who also discribed Bawa as a “world class crime buster” whose services is needed to advance the fight against corruption in Nigeria, said Buhari has marched his words with actions when he signed the “Not To Young To Run Bill”.

The Northern Christian Leader who spoke to our correspondent on Thursday in Jos, narrates that the appointment signals a positive turn in the war against corruption.

According to him: “Bawa’s appointment was not only a great win for Nigerian youths, but goes further to remind young Nigerians to always be prepared to take the position of leadership.

“We commend Buhari for headhunting Bawa for the EFCC top job, as it is the biggest masterstroke in his administration’s effort to crush the monster called corruption.

“We have diligently looked through the untainted records of this great and young compatriot who has risen through the ranks of the EFCC.

No one can better understand the workings of the Commission than a young officer who has spent all his career years within the establishment beginning from the point where the Commission was set up with its unique mandate to halt the negative tide of financial crimes.

“It is imperative to stir to the memory of all discerning observers that Mr. Bawa has been strongly averse to any act of corruption or financial crime, he has fought with all determination against this hydra headed monster even at the risk of threats to his life, unfounded attempts to blackmail him and several concerted smear campaigns against this world class crime buster”, Kadzai said.

Our correspondent reports that Mr. Bawa has been assigned several sensitive investigations to head including the Diezani Allison-Madueke case between 2015 to Date which resulted in the recovery of Millions of Dollars worth of properties in Nigeria, U.K., U.S.A, and U.A.E including 92 properties in Nigeria; the Atlantic Energy Group case between 2014 to 2015 where he Recovered Millions of Dollars worth of properties in Nigeria, UK, USA, Switzerland, UAE and Canada; the highly controversial Crude Oil Swaps and OPA case between 2014 to 2015, again he recovered Billions of Naira for the Federal Government putting an end to a hemorrhagic loss revenue.

Kadzai who was also the immediate past President of the Youth Wing Christian Association of Nigeria, also noted that Bawa’s years of experience and training by global institutions such as the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), United States Financial Crime Enforcement Network (FINCEN), the World Bank and the United Nations Office of Drug and Crimes, amongst others, could not have escaped the eyes of any employer seeking a competent hand to head to the anti-graft agency.

However, also on the appointment of Service Chiefs, the youth leader said the President has done well in appointing two Christians and two Muslims as Service Chiefs, urging him to replicate same structure in future appointments, to further buttress federal character, which will go along way to address agitation against marginalization.