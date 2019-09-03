A constitutional lawyer, Realwan Okpanachi, has urged the federal government to take drastic measures that would send a strong signal to the South African government over Xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in that country.

Okpanachi, declared that the government must take drastic action against the killing and maiming of Nigerians, the destruction of their businesses and property by South Africans and the country’s police.

‘The renewed attacks and killing of Nigerians in South Africa is unacceptable and stands condemned.

It is time for our government to rise to the occasion and take up in its responsibility to ensure protection of lives and properties of Nigerians within and outside Nigeria.

”We must make the South African government understand that we value our citizens irrespective of our shortcomings by severing diplomatic ties with them and treat them as a hostile nation,’’ he said.

According to the lawyer, the attacks on foreign nationals especially, Nigerians is state sponsored and a condoned act of terrorism against Nigerians.

“The major reason why nations establish diplomatic ties is for mutual respect for lives of each other’s citizens and territorial integrity. Consequently, where diplomatic ties fail to protect the lives and properties of citizens, as in the case involving Nigerians, it means such ties must be reviewed,’’ Okpanachi said.

Also, he said where it is alleged that Nigerians in Diaspora were not law- abiding, they should be dealt with within the ambits of the law and not through extra -judicial killings.

“The South African government has never shown or demonstrated any commitment to defend Nigerians and their businesses.

“All they do is either divert attention with stories that most killings of Nigerians were carried out by fellow Nigerians or at best, empty and lame promises of investigating the killings,’’ he said.

Okpanachi added that South African businesses thriving in Nigeria do not contribute much to the growth of the Nigerian economy, asserting that “if anything, they have been discouraging and destroying development and growth of indigenous businesses, particularly in areas of digital television and telecommunications.

“In fact, it is on record that South Africa businesses have the habit and history of illegally and fraudulently repatriating profits and money made in Nigeria to South Africa.’’