How we tackled militancy, insecurity in Bayelsa – Dickson

Bayelsa State Governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson has attributed the reduction in militancy and insecurity in the state to his government’s heavy investments in education.

Dickson spoke on Monday in Government House, Yenagoa while playing host to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai who paid him a courtesy visit.

While stressing that, his Restoration Government has so far invested N70 billion on education in the last six years, the Governor said, education will continue to assume a top priority, because, according to him, the investments have paid off, with the state becoming one of the most peaceful, as well as one of the top in education index in the country.

He said: “…We fight insecurity in vain if we don’t first educate our people, particularly our youths to be empowered enough to reason beyond their nose, to properly know and situate the evil of crime, criminality and insecurity in the society.

“That is why, in Bayelsa, we deliberately democratize knowledge by sponsoring many Bayelsans and Ijaws outside the state, by building world class educational infrastructure, more and more schools across the state and making education free and compulsory with boarding facilities because we know, our efforts at tackling insurgency, militancy and other security challenges in the country will not make much impact without addressing illiteracy, which we believe is their root cause.”

The Governor in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Francis Ottah Agbo, also called for more collaboration between the state government and Nigeria Army on security.

He commended the Chief of Army Staff for the establishment of 16 Brigade as well as the collaborative efforts of the Nigerian Engineering Corps at the Agge Deep Sea port, which he noted, would enhance security and investments.

The Governor also noted: “I am pleased with what the Nigerian Army is doing in terms of security in the state and its development efforts at the Agge Deep sea port, which we are building to enhance our economic and tourist potentials.

“Going forward, we will like to work with the Nigerian Army to undertake in the building of low cost houses, bridges and other developmental projects”

Responding, Lt. Gen. Buratai commended Governor Dickson for his giant strides in the development of the state, particularly in security, education and infrastructure.

The COAS also lauded the Governor for providing the enabling environment for security agencies to operate, assuring the state government of his continued support to ensure that, Bayelsa continues to remain one of the safest states in the country.