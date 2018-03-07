Tackle Nigeria problem, don’t join citizens to lament – Oshiomhole tells FG

Adams Oshiomhole, Former Edo Governor, has advised the Nigerian government to fix problems facing the county.

Oshiomole, also a former President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) spoke at the 26th Convocation Lecture of the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu.

Speaking on petrol subsidy, the ex-governor said rather than subsidising petroleum products, the government should handover the refineries to competent private investors who would manage and run them.

“Rather than to lament and agonize, what we need do is to organize and tackle those things that have brought us down as a nation.

“As Nigerians we must recognise the problems confronting the country so as to diagnose and prescribe solutions to fix them.

Accpording to NAN, Oshiomole said, “The responsibility of leaders is to fix the country rather than join the citizens to lament”.

“When one notices that an environment is oppressive, what is expected of the victim is not to sit down to lament but to devise a way out of the problem,” he said.

He, however, hailed President Muhammadu Buhari on the war against corruption, saying it recorded remarkable results.

“The era of impunity of do it and nothing will happen is almost over in Nigeria; this is an era bringing every offender to book no matter their status”, he added.