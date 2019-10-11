It’s no longer news that history was made last Sunday when Mercy Eke emerged the first female winner of the season 4 edition of Big Brother Naija ; Pepper Dem edition’ winning the coveted N60 million grand prize.

It will recalled that Mercy scaled through to the finale after buying herself immunity via her Bet9ja coin; but one unforgettable scene of the these years edition is the big confrontation between Mercy and Tacha resulting to disqualification of the latter from the reality game.

Tacha and Mercy

In a close chat with Mercy, she describes Tacha as a sweet girl who only allows the better part of herself be taken over by her emotions. She said ‘Tacha is a bundle of talent and good entrepreneur who has sometimes in the house shared her story with some of us. When it comes to task presentation, Tacha was literally involved in all activities to make her team win. I love Tacha; I look forward to working with her.

It is pertinent to note that Mercy won over the other four housemates that includes Mike, Frodd, Seyi and Omashola.

TOO MUCH EXERCISE COULD LEAD TO BAD DECISIONS ON WHAT YOU EAT AND BUY