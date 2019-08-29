One of the big brother 2019 “pepper dem” contestants, Tacha has apologized to Big Brother on Wednesday for being rude to his authorities.

In a diary session, Tacha took to her kneels to tell Big brother that she was sorry for being disrespectful in any way she has been.

The “pepper dem” contestant further told biggie as he is fondly called by the housemates, that she was not worthy of seating before him and would prefer to be on her kneels to show how remorseful she has been after the statement.

However, Big Brother asked her to seat up as the question of being worthy in the house is a foregone conclusion.

Tacha also apologised to official host of BBNaija 2019, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu for her past actions in the house.

Tacha who then stood up and sat, continued her apologies saying, “Biggie please, I am very sorry. Believe me I promise, I would never consciously or unconsciously be disrespectful in any type of way. My apologies to Ebuka and everybody out there, especially to you biggie and to the authorities.

“This is a huge platform, this is my life basically, Biggie. I don’t want to be out of the house on disqualification, I’d rather be evicted through votes and not to be disqualified on strikes. I am very very very sorry big brother, I am not trying to defend anything at all, but biggie please, I am sorry, please forgive me.

Meanwhile, Big Brother who was quiet at some point accepted her apologies saying, “ All is forgiven”

Recall that Tacha was given a second strike last Sunday during the eviction show by Ebuka, the Presenter of the BBNaija 2019 eviction show, for being rude to him and the Big Brother authorities.