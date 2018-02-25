System collapses cause N3.85bn damage to power infrastructure

Six system collapses recorded in January 2018 by the Transmission Company of Nigeria has culminated in the damage of nine vital components, which will cost the company N3.85 billion to procure the relevant equipment and rehabilitate within nine months, The Daily Times has gathered.

It was learned that the equipment includes a 1x150mva, 330/132kv T1A Mitsubishi power transformer in Jos, which was completely burnt and will take N850 million to replace.

Another major burnt equipment was the 1x30mva, 330/33kv T2 Toshiba transformer at Gusau substation, which would require N300 million for a total replacement.

Other damaged equipment includes 1x100mva, 330/33kv SPECO power transformer at Ejigbo substation, 1x60mva, 132/33kv ABB power transformer at Katampe substation, 1x60mva, 132/33kv power transformer at Aja substation, 1x60mva, 132/33kv power transformer at Benin substation, and a 1x60mva, 132/33kv power transformer at Okene substation, which were completely lost.

The facilities, it was gathered, will cost the company about N500 million each to replace. It was also gathered that TCN might have lost many other equipments, including switch gears, breakers and isolators within the period.