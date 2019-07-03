Micheal Ajayi

The Management of Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BDEC) has said that the fire incident which occurred on Sunday, Edo state has not affected the supply of electricity to its customers.

The inferno which raised at the premises of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) station in Benin according to BDEC was addressed with immediate alacrity.

The BEDC spokesman, Mr Adekunle Tayo, in a press statement issued on this development, stated that the TCN has been wheeling electricity to its feeders in all BEDC locations since the fire incident.

Tayo explained no specific location of the BEDC was affected in terms of power supply due to the fire incident.

According to him, “The fire incident it will be recalled initially caused a partial system collapse as the gutted TCN station is interconnected to other TCN locations across the country.

“However normalcy in terms of power supply was restored later in the day as spirited efforts by stakeholders at the instance of BEDC yielded positive result as the fire was eventually put off the same day.

He commended customers for their understanding and cooperation over the fire incident.

Further adding that customers without power supply might be due to either load management schedule or local technical fault in their locations, among other sundry reasons.

“The company specifically commended some of its strategic stakeholders and customers who responded to its clarion call for assistance during the inferno including, the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Nigerian Integrated Power Plant, Ogorode, Sapele, Delta State, the Sapele Power Station Fire Service, Edo State Government Fire Service and the Delta State Fire Service.

“Others were; IDSL Benin, NPDC Fire Service department, Nigerian Air Force base Benin, University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) and Nigerian School of Army Supply and Transport Ugbowo, Benin.