Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has said that a good synergy between the legislature and the executive arm of government would be for the betterment of the citizens.

Gbajabiamila, who disclosed this while receiving a delegation of the Forum of Former Members of the House led by a former Speaker, Ghali Na’abba on Thursday in Abuja, said the two arms of government are partners in the progress.

The speaker said against the perception in some quarters that having a good relationship with the executive may compromise the independence of the legislature, Gbajabiamila said such would only enhance good governance.

He said such a relationship would ensure that all arms of government remain on the same page for efficient governance, adding that members of the 9th House were determined to make a positive change in the lives of the citizens.

Gbajabiamila said the 9th House has come up with some reforms aimed at making Nigeria be at par with advanced countries, especially as it relates to the legislature.

These reforms, he said, include ensuring e-voting in parliament, a world-class parliamentary library for research as well as increasing the efficiency of the budgeting process for critical sectors of the economy.

He also said his visits to some hot spots of insurgency such as Zamfara, Borno and Katsina states were to show parliamentary participation in governance for the good of the people.

Earlier in his remarks, Na’abba commended the speaker for coming up with pro-people agenda for the 9th House, which he said would in no small way bring about good governance.

He said the visit is to congratulate the speaker on his emergence on June 11 and show solidarity with him as former members of the House.

Na’abba commended the speaker for maintaining good relations with his former colleagues by creating an office for former members’ affairs with one of them as the special assistant on that.

He said members of the forum would always be available for consultation to render service from their wealth of experience when called upon.