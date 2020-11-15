SVNED partners international firms to empower 150 Youths

By Ebere Chibuzor

Silicon Nigeria Economic Development (SVNED) and Silicon Valley Cooperative Multipurpose Society (SVCMS), are partnering Global Connection For Women Foundation (GC4W) and Masterplan Finance UK LTD to advance the lives of Nigerian young adults.

Founder, Silicon Valley Cooperative Multipurpose Society, Chief Temitope Ajayi, said that it has become imperative that SVNED and SVCMS must synergise with other companies to bring a win-win situation in the environment.

She disclosed that they had been calling on the government to support the on-going work by creating policies and programmes that would benefit young adults in Nigeria.

Ajayi who spoke while giving out zero percent interest- loans to 150 youths and a handicapped in order to engage them meaningfully, expressed concern over the level of destruction of properties during the last Lekki #Endsars protest and thought the process would help them recuperate from the incidence.

According to her, N1 million loan was disbursed to all the beneficiaries after they had gone through a business academy for the duration of three weeks where they were tutored on business management.

She said the beneficiaries who were some of the #EndSARS protesters at Lekki were fished out with the help of her personal security officers.

She noted that the youth must have been compelled to engage in the protest due to lack of jobs, poverty and they need help.

“As a financial consultant, I made these loan beneficiaries go through some courses on business management that will help them to be distributors. I am not training retailers but I am training distributors.”

“I have been able to do all these with the help of my partners GC4W, Lillian Ajayi Ore and Chief Executive Officer, Masterplan Finance UK LTD, Barry Baruwa, and some other donors like President, SVNED, Denise Ajayi-Williams in partnership with Chief Executive Officer Miguel Castilas who donated the electric wheelchair. Others are Diana Gray and Charles Sunday Akinmusire.

Each of these people contributed some amount of money for this, she added.

Meanwhile, the event highpoint was presentation of 2020 model electric wheelchair to a handicapped, Olanrewaju Sanni, in accelerating his mobility.

Ajayi revealed that Sanni, was opportune to have the wheelchair worth N2 million due to his academic excellence in some computer courses in Nigeria and abroad. He also received loan from the donors.

Sanni, appreciated the gesture extended to him, describing the entire scenario as a dream come true.

He said this would henceforth make life easier for him as a computer engineer.

“ I am excited, this is actually a dream come true, this is what I have been believing God for and He has done it in a mighty way.”

Lately Ajayi stated, “These youths at this stage need love, attention, patience and constant guidance which we will be providing for them,” she said.

The philanthropist pointed out, that the loans were supposed to be paid back in bits on a weekly basis after disbursement and whosoever failed to remit back would automatically lose the opportunity of accessing more loans.

The loan beneficiaries opted for businesses such as pop corn sales, fishery, recharge card sales, food sales, fairly used cloths sales, computer accessories sales and more.

Baruwa advised beneficiaries to use the loan efficiently in order to access the second tranche which would be higher than the one accessed now.

He urged them to live responsibly and be useful for themselves and the society as well as utilise the loan to ensure they become financially independent, as he urged beneficiaries to use the zero percent loan properly.

For Akinmusire, ” I could not hesitate to sponsor people and we are going to maintain the growth of the five people and even beyond.

According to Gray, Nigeria needs to realise that the most important resource is the people , they need to be more kind to their people and help them to be resourceful to the world at large