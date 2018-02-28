Sustaining non-oil sector growth enhances GDP …InvestmentOne

…advocates low interest rate regime

Sustenance of growth recorded by Nigeria’s non- oil sector will help to further boost rise in the gross Domestic product (GDP) of the country.

Investment One research in its analysis of the Nigerian Bureau of Statics report (NBS) Q4 2017 GDP report released on Tuesday, which showed a stronger than expected growth in the non-oil sector, adds that non- oil sector growth strengthens call for low interest rate.

“ The growth in the non-oil sector, if sustained could be supportive of the nation’s GDP performance as the benefits of the weak base effect of H1 2017 fade in H2 2018 and 2019,” the report stated.

While projecting a GDP growth of 2.8 per cent in 2018, the investment research company pointed that challenges to the outlook may arise from normalization of monetary policies in the USA, UK and European Union, increasing political risk ahead of the 2019 elections as well as the potential for instability in the Niger Delta.

Meanwhile, the NBS Q4 2017 GDP report showed a +1.92 per cent y/y growth in economic activities in Q4 2017 and +0.83 per cent y/y expansion in full year 2017, performance, the analysts firm stated was “fairly in line with the International Monetary Fund’s expectation (+0.80% y/y in 2017) but slightly below our estimate (+1.00% in 2017)”

Investment One further remarked that full year 2017 GDP growth compares much more favourably than 2016 which showed -1.56 per cent y/y, adding that overall, the GDP report showed a more inclusive growth in economic activities in Q4 2017, than in previous quarters in 2017, and the need to fire the growth with more progressive fiscal/monetary policies.

“Also, we highlight that the stronger growth in economic activities further backs our belief that we should see a lower interest rate environment in 2018, which could be supportive of stronger growth in the non-oil sector.

Endorsing supportive monetary and fiscal policies, the report noted that improvements in the Agriculture sector, which could be a positive for domestic food prices, and a further moderation in headline inflation to 15.13 per cent y/y in January 2018, could support CBN’s move to a more accommodative monetary policy.

It further pointed that the potential increase in the national minimum wage to N56,000 in H2 2018, from N18,000, could be a positive for consumer demand and consequently growth in the manufacturing and trade sectors.