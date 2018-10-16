Suspension of North East National V/Chairman, nullity – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has noted that the purported suspension of the party’s North East National vice chairman is a nullity.

Recall that the National vice chairman North East, Comrade Mustapha Salihu was reported to have been suspended by the state chapter of the party, a fortnight ago.

The party in a statement on Monday through its substantial National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu who resumed at the party secretariat same day said:

“Our attention has been drawn to the purported suspension of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Vice Chairman North East, Comrade Mustapha Salihu by the North East Zonal Office.

“We state categorically that the purported suspension is a nullity as the North East Zonal Office does not have such powers to suspend a National Officer, according to the Party’s constitution, such powers reside with the National Executive Committee (NEC)”.

The party also indicated that whatever issues there might be, the party structure and constitution provides ample avenues for redress and dispute resolution adding,

“If the North East Zonal Office is unable to achieve a resolution, the National Working Committee (NWC) can and will wade in the matter to achieve amicable settlement”.