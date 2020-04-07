The Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, yesterday said that the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) had arrested the suspected killers of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, the daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

Olakunrin, 58-year-old, was allegedly killed at Ore junction, Ondo State, by suspected herdsmen last year.

Afenifere ‘s National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin, said that the arrested suspected killers were four out of which three were from the northern part of the country. He added that the suspects had been helpful, as they have been giving useful confessions to the police as to why they murdered Olakunrin.

“After nine months that she was brutally murdered, the SARS in Ondo State has arrested four suspects in the killing of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, the daughter of our leader, Chief R. F. Fasoranti.

“Three out of the four suspects arrested so far are from the northern part of the country. They are said to have made useful confessions to the police.

“We commend the dedicated officers who made the arrest just as we wait for a thorough investigation to follow. We have resolved to encourage the police to do their job properly.

“We appreciate all Nigerians who have encouraged our 94-year-old leader in this troubling season. It is our prayer that criminals will not go unpunished again in our country.”

However, the Ondo State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PRO), ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, said that he was not aware of the arrest of the suspected killers, adding that he would get back to us later. But as at the time of filling this report, there was no response from him on the update.