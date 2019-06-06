Suspected killer of UNIZIK student arrested

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a female student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra state.

22-year-old Chinasa Pauline Agbata, who was a 300 Level Linguistics student of the institution, was murdered in March this year and her body was dumped at the gate of the campus.

The Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, Haruna Mohammed, told newsmen that one Onudili Somtochukwu, 25, has been arrested following a discreet investigation.

He said the suspect was assisting the police with useful information that could help in solving the murder.