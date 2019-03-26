Suspected killer of Taxify driver arrested in Lagos

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

29-year-old Ikechukwu Ozorumba pictured above, has been arrested by operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, FSARS at Adeniji Adele, Lagos Island, Lagos for allegedly conniving with his accomplice now at large, to rob a driver with Taxify Car Hiring Services in Lagos of his Camry and allegedly strangled him to death.

According to the police, Ozorumba who is a resident of 16 Yaro Street, Okokomaiko, Lagos state, allegedly conspired with his friend simply identified Nkelechi, aka ‘Sun Shine’ to rob the driver, Ebenezer Olotu from Akoko in Ondo State,

of his Camry with registration number SMK 980 FM at Okokomaiko area of Lagos state and allegedly killed him and drove the car to Imo state where they had intended to sell it off to a buyer.

The suspect was arrested after the family of the late driver petitioned the Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP in charge of FSARS, Lagos Island, Kola Kamaldeen that their breadwinner who worked with Taxify Car Hiring Services in Lagos left home for work on December 26 2018 and had yet to return home.

Following the complain, a police team led by SP Olaniyi Festus, began to investigate the case. An early lead led to the discovery of the remains of the late driver where it had been dumped at Jimoh Street, Okokomaiko, Ojo, Lagos.

The Police evacuated the corpse and deposited it at the mortuary.The Police team later tracked the robbery suspect through the phone number of the victim to Imo State where he was hiding in the farmland owned by one of his accomplice.

After much iterrogation, the robbery suspect led the police to recover the stolen car at a hideout in Imo State. The suspect said himself and his accomplice, Nkelechi now on the run, did not intend to kill the driver, but just to rob him of his car and that the driver’s stubbornness led to his death.

“On 26 December,2018, we chartered the driver as passengers in Surulere area of Lagos and told him to take us to Okolomaiko area of Lagos and on our way, we ordered the driver to surrender his car key to us,

but he refused and started struggling with us and in the process we strangled him to death and dumped his body at Jimoh Street, Okokomaiko and drove the car straight to Imo State to look for a buyer for it.” he said