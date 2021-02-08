Suspected kidnappers open fire on Abuja residents returning from work

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers, shot at commuters and injured many in an attempt to whisk away victims at an Abuja suburb.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. in Pegi community, within Kuje Area Council of the FCT, it has been learnt.

The assailants reportedly, during the failed mission, attempted to abduct residents living in an estate in the area, as they were returning from work.

Narrating his ordeal, Kolade Amos, who sustained gunshot injury during the attack, said the gunmen attacked vehicles heading towards 1000 Unit Estate.

“When I was driving, heading towards my estate, a silver colour C-class Mercedes Benz, ’98 model precisely, overtook my vehicle and stopped as the car barricaded the road.

Before I could blink my eye, I just saw a guy who dropped from the Benz with a rifle and started shooting sporadically.

“I had three occupants in my vehicle, including a lady whom I gave a lift on my way back home.

“The gunmen shot at my vehicle multiple times, while we all took cover, but to God be the glory, I escaped with my life after sustaining gunshot wounds.

The bullets hit my shoulder and also the lady who sat at the back of my car, whose identity I can’t tell.

“My friend, Abdul Mohammed, was also hit by the bullet on his hand. I managed to escape with reverse (gear) until I found myself in Kuje town,” Mr. Amos said on telephone, after recuperating from gunshot injuries.

Shittu Adebayo, who escaped the attack unhurt, said bullets hit his car “five times” as he tried to abandon his vehicle and take cover in a nearby bush.

“I think at about few minutes to 9:00 p.m. or thereabout, I had gunshots while driving back home from Tipper Garage along Pegi.

“About 200 metres away from my vehicle, I noticed vehicles were forced to make U-turn while the shooting was ongoing.

“I had to speed up and tried all my possible best to escape. Shortly after, I had several gunshots behind my vehicle. I was forced to abandon my vehicle by the roadside and ran to the bush,” Mr. Adebayo said.

The attack continued for about 20 minutes before Police from Kuje Division intervened, forcing the gunmen to retreat.

Aderibigbe Isaac Taiwo, a community leader, said the situation was being monitored.

“We cannot ascertain that a member of the community is kidnapped until we conduct our head count and reach out to families,” he said.

A spokeswoman for the police in Abuja did not return multiple calls and messages seeking comments

Pegi is one of the six resettlement areas created by Nasir El-Rufai when he was Minister of Abuja between early and mid-2000s.

Residents living in the community have decried incessant attacks by gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers.