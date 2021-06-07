Suspected IPOB, ESN Fighters Abduct Police Officer, Others, In Anambra

Gunmen believed to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its militant arm, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), struck in the Nnewi area of Anambra State, kidnapping a police officer and setting a car on fire.

The police officer was taken in front of St Mary Cathedral church in Nnewi, while his Hilux vehicle was set ablaze — an event that has sparked tension in the neighborhood.

On Sunday, a police officer was kidnapped, and his whereabouts are unknown.

The masked gunmen took all of the occupants of the vehicle, including the police officer, according to eyewitnesses.

“On Sunday, a group of masked gunmen attacked a white hilux van in front of St. Mary’s Anglican Cathedral, Nnewi, and the occupants of the vehicle were kidnapped and the vehicle was set ablaze.

“The security situation in the country continues getting worse by the day as the safety of lives and properties can no longer be assured at any given time even in broad day light. It has been from one bad news of one attack to the other,” a witness lamented.

Anambra has been tense since the weekend, when the Personal Assistant to IPOB lawyer was killed by police and Nigerian Army personnel.

On Sunday, it was reported that soldiers shot and killed the lawyer’s personal assistant, Samuel Uzo Okoro, also known as Biggy.

According to reports, the soldiers also took his body, which was placed in the boot of a lawyer’s vehicle.

Four of the lawyer’s family were also abducted by the military troops, according to an update sent by civil society organization, the International Society for Civil Liberty and Rule of Law.

As of the time of posting this article, the reason for the invasion could not be determined, although it could be linked to the lawyer’s legal help to the separatist group IPOB, whose leader is Nnamdi Kanu.

According to an IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, on Sunday morning, security agents shot randomly before removing the lawyer.