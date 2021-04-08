Suspected explosive Found In Abia Primary School — Daily Times Nigeria

On Thursday, an object suspected of being an explosive was discovered at Afara Unity School in Abia State’s Umuahia North Local Government Area.

Both students have been told to return home before the suspicious object has been certified as non-harmful.

The police anti-bomb squad is currently stationed near the school.

The state government of Abia says it is collaborating with relevant security agencies to investigate the incident.

While initial examination of the devices revealed evidence of corrosion, leading to suspicion that the materials were relics of the civil war era, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, told Daily Times that “we are awaiting a definite official report from the Nigeria Police EOD squad who are currently investigating the incident.”

He stated that all appropriate precautions have been taken to protect the school’s students and staff.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has ordered security agencies to conduct preventive checks in other vulnerable locations out of an abundance of caution, according to Kalu.