Suspected #EndSARS protesters kill cop, burn down police station in Lagos

A policeman has been reportedly killed after hoodlums numbering about 100 reportedly attacked and set the Orile Police Division ablaze on Tuesday.

The Hoodlums disguising as #EndSARS protesters had launched an attack on the police station around 9a.m., but were repelled by policemen on duty.

To avert the brewing tension, policemen reportedly locked up the entrance gate to the police station, but the hoodlums, who had regrouped, pelted stones, bottles and sticks at the policemen.

Still, the policemen had in line with the directive of the Commissioner of Police (CP), Lagos State Police Command, Hakeem Odumosu, urging policemen in the state not to react to attacks, overlooked the hoodlums.

The attack however took a different dimension after the hoodlums poured fuel round the modern police station built by the Babatunde Raji Fashola’s administration in 2012, and set it on fire.

Daily Times reports that the arsonists also threw bottles filled with fuel into the police station, to further escalate the inferno.

A policemen who jumped the fence in order to escape being caught in the inferno, was said to have landed in the hands of the hoodlums who stabbed him to death.

An eye witness, who gave his identity as Mr. Niyi, said the attack may be the handiwork of a terror group known as “Adeleye boys”.

He said the group had engaged in a subtle protest over alleged high handedness by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Daniel Folashade, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), and her subordinates.

It was learnt that the DPO fled the station at the heat of the attack, abandoning her subordinates to fate.

Our correspondent gathered that the policemen trapped in the building shot several severally from inside the building to disperse the protesters in order to escape but to no avail.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, was contacted for comment. He said he was yet to get details of the attack.

He promised to get back to the correspondent but was yet to do so as at the time of this report.