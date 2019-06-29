Godwin Idagu

Residents of Mararaba, a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory, in Karu Local Government of Nasarawa state are living in palpable fear of the unknown following the activities of cultists and area boys popularly known as ‘agbero’s’ who are terrorizing the peace of the community.

Reports reaching Daily Times has it that the cultists mostly consists of young boys who unleash terror on residents by attacking and dispossessing them of their valuables and breaking into houses, and carting away valuables.

They kill and maim anyone who challenges them with their victims helpless to protect themselves.

According to a resident, Mrs. Aboman, who narrated how a neighbour was attacked, said that “on Thursday, at about 7.00 pm some boys numbering about five came into Mr. Yellow’s shop in Aso, Mararaba, holding all manners of dangerous weapons, including guns.

“Before we know it, we heard gun shots and shouts, we were afraid to near the shop and after about 30 minutes when they have left, we summoned courage to enter the shop only to find Mr. Yellow in the pool of his own blood as a result of the attack by the boys.

“They will enter your house, take all your properties including gas cylinder, ask for money and if you don’t have, they either shoot you or attack you with cutlass.

“On further inquiry, we learnt he was shot in the stomach and members of his family were attacked with cutlasses, some men quickly mobilized and took him to the National Hospital. We pray God save him because the injury is life threatening,” she said.

She went further to say that the police are helpless as it is said that the boys don’t fear the police because they are ‘cooked with juju’ so, the weapons of the police do not scare them.

Also, it was further learnt that for the past two weeks, residents of Aso and Aku Village in Mararaba now live in fear, as they don’t know who will be the next victim of the nefarious activities of the cultists.

Another resident, Miss Joy also corroborated the story, saying that one of her friend’s uncle was a victim of the activities of the cultists as he was attacked.

The residents are therefore, calling on security agencies to come to their aid as the boys brandish dangerous weapons and are armed to the teeth.

This reporter was not able to speak to any police officer before filing this report.