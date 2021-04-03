Suspected bandits kill Miyetti Allah Leaders In Nasarawa — Daily Times Nigeria

Alhaji Mohammed Hussain, the Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association in Nasarawa State, was killed by alleged bandits.

On Friday night, Hussain and Mohammed Umar, the chairman of the association in Toto Local Government Area, were assassinated.

Ramham Nansel, the Nasarawa Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the tragic events in a tweet.

“On 2/4/2021 at about 7pm, information was received that unknown gunmen suspected to be Fulani bandits attacked and killed one Mohammed Hussaini, the Chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Nasarawa State and Mohammed Umar, the Chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Toto LGA at Garaku market.

“Upon receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bola Longe swiftly deployed Operation Puff Adder II personnel to the scene where the two corpses were recovered and taken to the hospital,” he said.

More details to follow…