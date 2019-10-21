18-year-old Elikor Ehud, pictured above, has been arrested by men of the Ejigbo police station in Lagos state for allegedly storming a church in the area and carting away the church’s tithes and offering.

A statement released by the state police command’s spokesperson, Bala Elkana, says on October 1st, one Pastor Moses Nwoke of the Divine Chosen Vine Ministry, Furniture Avenue, Ejigbo, reported at the Ejigbo Police Station that on August 30th after Church Service, unknown persons broke the wooden Boxes placed on the Altar meant for Tithes and Special Seeds of Faith Offering and stole the money.

After a thorough and painstaking Investigation conducted by the Ejigbo Police Station under the supervision of the Divisional Police Officer, Ehud was arrested on October 15th.

When interrogated, Ehud confessed to stealing the sum of six hundred and seventy thousand naira (#670,000.00) cash from the Church Boxes. He also mentioned one Lucky as his accomplice.

The police says efforts are in place to apprehend the said accomplice. The suspect will be charged to Court.