England Surrey’s Pope, who is on stand by for the third Ashes Test, struck 22 fours in his 337-ball knock.

Resuming their first innings on 290-5 with Pope on 176, the 21-year-old helped Surrey add 89 more runs before they declared with a 212-run lead.

Opener Felix Organ (77) then top-scored for Hampshire as they made 253-5 to comfortably avoid slipping to a defeat.

The draw was the fifth of the Championship season for both sides, after 11 rounds of matches in Division One.

Surrey’s hopes of a victory were high after the morning session and they had further optimism when Hampshire quickly fell to 39-2, but the visitors dug in and the Brown Caps were unable to gather momentum.

Earlier on Wednesday, Fidel Edwards completed a five-wicket haul, trapping Rikki Clarke lbw on 28 as he ended with figures of 5-125 from 22 overs.