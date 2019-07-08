

The outgoing Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, has urged his successor, Malam Mele Kyari, to exceed the milestones recorded by his management.

A statement issued by NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs, Ndu Ughamadu, on Sunday in Abuja, said Baru gave the charge while receiving Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno state, who led a delegation from the state on a courtesy visit to him.

He expressed optimism that Kyari, as a thoroughbred professional and product of the NNPC system would deploy his cognate experience, expertise and exposure to deliver greater achievements.

Baru noted that the incoming chief executive played critical roles in delivering various projects that had reformed the corporation within a short period, adding that being part of the corporation’s new vision, Kyari is in a vantage position to perform better.

“We came in at a time when the country was experiencing low production, low staff morale and high rate of pipeline vandalism. However, we worked hard as a team, surmounted the challenges and finished strong.

“I am, therefore, glad that one of us, with professional competence and experience will be taking over from me,” he said.

Commenting, Gov. Zulum congratulated Kyari on his appointment and expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for finding a son of Borno state worthy of the honour.

He called on the group managing director-designate to discharge his duties to the best of his ability without compromising national interest.

The governor appreciated the outgoing group managing director for his mentorship and training that had prepared Kyari for the enviable position in the nation’s largest oil and gas company.